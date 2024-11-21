WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bible | God | lee greenwood | book | donald trump

Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Trump Shows He's Man of God

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 01:54 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump has proven to be a man of God and faith, Lee Greenwood, the artist behind "God Bless the USA," told Newsmax.

Trump has helped promote Greenwood's "God Bless the USA Bible."

"Of course, with the president saying he is a man of faith and then offering this Bible up for people to buy, I'm proud of him for doing that and I'm so excited that we can do this together," Greenwood told "Newsline" with National Bible Week underway.

The special bible holds meaning to Greenwood because it contains the nation's important documents, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Declaration of Independence, and represents the "faith that I share with so many people," he said.

Greenwood also has a rock version of his iconic "God Bless the USA" hitting the charts. It can be viewed on his website.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President-elect Donald Trump has proven to be a man of God and faith, Lee Greenwood, the artist behind "God Bless the USA," told Newsmax.
bible, God, lee greenwood, book, donald trump
195
2024-54-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 01:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved