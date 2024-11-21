Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Trump Shows He's Man of God

President-elect Donald Trump has proven to be a man of God and faith, Lee Greenwood, the artist behind "God Bless the USA," told Newsmax.

Trump has helped promote Greenwood's "God Bless the USA Bible."

"Of course, with the president saying he is a man of faith and then offering this Bible up for people to buy, I'm proud of him for doing that and I'm so excited that we can do this together," Greenwood told "Newsline" with National Bible Week underway.

The special bible holds meaning to Greenwood because it contains the nation's important documents, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Declaration of Independence, and represents the "faith that I share with so many people," he said.

Greenwood also has a rock version of his iconic "God Bless the USA" hitting the charts. It can be viewed on his website.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com