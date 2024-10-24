WATCH TV LIVE

Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Harris' Celeb Support Not Enough

By    |   Thursday, 24 October 2024 11:04 AM EDT

Country music legend Lee Greenwood said Thursday that the rash of celebrity endorsements for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris are not the key to winning the election, telling Newsmax the message is everything and she does not have one.

The "God Bless the USA" singer joined "National Report" to talk about Bruce Springsteen's battleground concerts for Harris and rapper Eminem throwing his support behind her in Detroit earlier this week with former President Barack Obama. Taylor Swift endorsed Harris in September.

"Well, I think if you reach the heart of the public, you know," Greenwood said. "I love Bruce Springsteen and what he does. You know, I'm not a rapper, so I can't say about the other side. I don't know that any genre of music may make the difference.

"I think it's the message. It's the message from the president who knows how to deal with the issues and the policies where Kamala Harris does not."

Greenwood referred to the town hall that Harris did with CNN on Wednesday night, during which Harris repeatedly evaded answering questions. CNN pundit and Democrat strategist David Axelrod lamented Harris going to "Word Salad City" in her answers.

"She can't seem to answer a question with any kind of substance whatsoever," Greenwood said. "She passes on things, even in a positive CNN interview. It's just like, 'Good gosh, what did she just say?' Nothing. She just basically said, 'We can't talk about that right now.'"

Meanwhile, Greenwood said, "The president, President Trump, will address every issue and the crowd knows it."

"President Trump truly believes that he's doing the right thing by America," he added.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 24 October 2024 11:04 AM
