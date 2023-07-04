Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: 'Adopt a Vet' Through Tribute Show

"God Bless the USA" singer Lee Greenwood is turning an all-star salute to him into a chance to honor the nation's veterans, and told Newsmax that the "Adopt a Vet" initiative will allow more Americans to help.

"It's a perfect time as we celebrate America to talk about our show, our concert that will air Veterans Day weekend in theaters all across America," Greenwood told Newsmax's "John Bachman now." "We have 40 different artists, I'll name a few: Crystal Gayle, the Oak Ridge Boys, Big and Rich. ... All of these artists have given their time so that this show can show in motion picture theaters."

Viewers can go online to the Adopt a Vet webpage and purchase two tickets, one for a veteran and one for a caregiver, to send them to see the show for free.

"Believe me, they will love it," Greenwood said.

His song has become more popular than ever, as former President Donald Trump uses it as his walk-on music during rallies.

Greenwood said the song came about after went to Nashville in 1979 to start his country music career.

"I'd already had 20 years of performing and singing before in California and Nevada, but when I got to Tennessee, it became my country music career and I started by just playing every doghouse, outhouse, and roundhouse with a bunch of artists who are all good friends of mine," he said. "Suddenly one night I had the inspiration to do something I wanted to do my entire life and that was write something for America, and so I did in the back of my bus somewhere between Texas and Arkansas one night."

Now the song is sung in tribute worldwide, said Greenwood.

"My family and I were just in France and I stopped at Normandy, where we laid a wreath there as they played the National Anthem and I sang "God Bless the USA" to honor the 10,000 soldiers that gave their lives for France's freedom and the freedom of the rest of the world," he said. "It's what I do now and try to make veterans understand that we love them for what they've done and the sacrifice."

Greenwood said he thinks Americans have to be "continually optimistic" and parents should teach their children about patriotism.

"It's a sacrifice from all of us, particularly the military, but we all have to teach our children what it means to be an American citizen and just take that under control and make sure your kids know what it means," Greenwood said.

