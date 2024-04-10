Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax: NYPD Officers 'Don't Have to Stay' in New York

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, took out a full-page ad in the New York Post this week to tell NYPD officers that "they don't have to put up with" the conditions they face in New York City.

Van Duyne told Newsmax on Wednesday that she is encouraging New York City police officers to "move to Texas" following the death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens last month.

"We need to convey to our officers, you've got a choice: You don't have to stay in New York City where you're treated terribly, or you're not allowed to do your job, or you're threatened — where you're beaten and the very criminals that you put away are let out the very next day," she told Wednesday's "Wake Up America."

"They don't have to put up with that, we've got great openings in Texas, where we respect, revere, and honor our police officers," as well as "a lower cost of living and ... a higher quality of life."

"We've got a lot of responses," she said, adding she was "very active in making sure that our police chiefs knew that this ad was going out. They were very excited about it."

The response from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who hit back at her ad in a press conference Tuesday defending the city's crime rate and criticizing the murder rate in Dallas, was "negative," Van Duyne lamented, but adding Adams "doesn't appreciate" NYPD officers.

"If you are actually … respecting them and the job that they do, they won't want to come down to Texas, but that's not the case," she said.

"We need them and New York apparently doesn't, because they don't respect them and they treat them horribly."

