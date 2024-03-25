Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'Ill' Timing for Speaker Johnson Ouster

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that now is not the right time to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate Johnson from his speakership during the vote on the $1.2 trillion government spending bill.

Van Duyne, speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," said that while she supports Greene, "the timing of this is very ill."

"The fact is ... that Speaker Johnson is doing everything that he can with a hand that he's got dealt and the timing issues that he has. Now you've got folks on both on the right side of our aisle and on the left side of our aisle who have put him in a precarious situation, because, again, it takes one or two people to say, 'This isn't a perfect, perfect enough bill for me. I'm not going to vote for it.'"

After Greene filed the motion, she told reporters, according to NBC News, that the motion to vacate was "more of a warning than a pink slip."

Greene later voiced her frustrations on X, blaming Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for providing funding to Ukraine and leaving lackluster security provisions toward the southern border.

