Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: WH 'Finally Admitting' Border Disaster

The Biden administration is "finally admitting" that there is a "disaster at the border," but it's now blaming House Republicans for the issue, even after the lawmakers passed legislation that has been languishing for over a year in the Senate, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax Saturday.

"After the first three years of the Biden administration, we have seen record numbers crossing our border. They've been in denial," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." The bill that has already been passed includes provisions that were proven to work during the Trump administration, including building a wall and deporting criminals illegally in the country, she noted.

"It did not include things like their catch and release program that was added by executive order under the Biden administration," she said. "It didn't include the CBP One app, which allows anybody basically to come over with a cellphone and fills out a quick application that can get over. It does not include the massive parole program that Biden again installed by executive order that [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas has executed that allows criminals into our country and releases them, even knowing they are on parole."

But as for Republicans, "we've done our jobs," she said. "They have the bill but [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer refuses to pick it up. And then you've got members of the administration who even deny that we passed it over. It's been a year now. At what point in time are they going to admit that there is a problem and that they've got the solutions right at hand and actually pass that bill?

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's executive orders have "destroyed" the border, and he can easily reverse the orders and protect the border, said Van Duyne.

"Their priorities right now are trying to get as many people into this country illegally as possible, recognizing the fact that there are blue states that have lost votes, that they have lost congressional districts in primarily blue areas because the population is voting with their feet," said Van Duyne.

"The population is leaving those areas — states like California, states like New York. And they're coming to places like Texas and Florida because they recognize that the policies are dangerous, that the Democrats ... don't care about the crime that they're in inviting into our country," she added.

"They don't care about fiscal responsibility or the economy. They really don't care. It's all about power. And, again, don't take the Republicans' word for this. Listen to the Democrats when they say these things ... Take them at their word."

