Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Crazies Running the Asylum

President Joe Biden is bowing to the "Squad" when it comes to aid for Israel, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Monday on Newsmax.

"I think you're seeing in the Democratic Party is the crazies are running the asylum," Van Duyne told "The National Report." "We send a very clear message to the president — Israel needed aid and we were there to provide it. And that's exactly what we should be doing."

Biden said last week he will pause shipments of bombs to Israel if it invaded the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"People like the 'Squad' have no business in dictating foreign policy," Van Duyne said.

The Squad is an informal group of nine progressive Democrat House members, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Van Duyne said the president is listening to protesters who are spreading anti-American hate, anti-Israel hate, and anti-Jewish hate while supporting terrorists.

"The crazies are running the asylum," Van Duyne said. "We can only do so much."

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Biden should comply with the wishes of Congress and support America's strongest ally in the Middle East.

"The Israelis are not going to stop," Gimenez said on "National Report." "There are thousands of Hamas terrorists in Rafah. Israel's stated goal is to wipe out Hamas. Stopping short of going into Rafah will be stopping short of what they want to do."

Gimenez said asking Israel to not go into Rafah would be like asking the U.S. to not try to destroy al-Qaida after 9/11.

"That's not a reasonable request," Gimenez said. "President Biden needs to give our greatest ally the precision weapons they need to minimize collateral damage. He needs to do what's right; I doubt he'll do what's right."

