Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Biden Has 'No Plan' to Rescue Americans in Haiti Chaos

The Biden administration has made no plan to rescue people from the gang wars and chaos in Haiti — even as Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis managed to send a rescue flight to the island nation, Rep. Carlos Gimenez told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," the lawmaker also decried America's own southern border crisis, accusing the White House of allowing it "on purpose," and asserting: "They want this... they know to stop it, and they refuse to stop it."

"I got to applaud the governor for doing what he has to do to protect Florida and Floridians," Gimenez said.

"Not only did he send that flight to Haiti to rescue some Floridians, but he also has dispatched well over 100 Florida officers from the Fish and Wildlife Commission and other agencies in order to protect our border," he added.

"The Coast Guard …doesn't have the capacity. They're undermanned in our area. And so the governor is taking steps that he has to take in order to avert what could be a potential disaster with 10s of thousands of Haitians trying to cross and get into Florida."

According to Gimenez, "the last word I got," DeSantis' effort was able to get 14 people out of Haiti.

"I believe that there was a flight of about 50 yesterday that the State Department was able to put together and it's really, really difficult to [get to] the ports that are closed," he explained. "Most of the airports are closed. There's violence all over. There's threats of shooting down aircraft by gang members. It's a completely collapsed state... it's really difficult to get the Americans out."

But the lawmaker said the situation should not have been a surprise.

"Three years ago, they assassinated the president, and it's been spiraling, no doubt, ever since," he asserted.

"I didn't see the Biden administration do anything to try to stop this spiral down into this chaos that we see in Haiti and … it appears to me that they …did very little planning for this occasion, which we all knew was coming — the collapse of Haiti and then … a plan to get Americans out. I don't think there was a plan. But you know what? That's par for the course for the Biden administration."

Gimenez also lamented the chaos at our own southern border would have been avoidable.

"President [Joe] Biden took 64 separate steps to create the crisis at the border that we have right now," he charged. "I've said it from day one. This is on purpose. They want this. They've seen it. They know how to stop it, and they refuse to stop it."

The lawmaker predicted there'd be no relief at the southern border "unless, of course, President Biden thinks that it's going to cost him politically or cost him a presidency."

"Then you'll see some executive action that will try to reverse what's right now at our southern border, and you can see how our border patrol agencies down there are just completely overwhelmed," he said.

