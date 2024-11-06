Moreno to Newsmax: Getting Trump's Agenda Ready to Go

Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio said Republicans are "going to get [Donald Trump's] Cabinet in place" and "make sure his ambassadors are teed up, the judges are teed up."

We will "make sure we get the agenda ready to go," Moreno told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We're going to secure our border. We're going to have energy dominance in this country.

"We're going to make certain we have peace around the world. We're going to reduce the scale and size of the federal government."

"These are the things we're going to get done in year one," he said.

Moreno, a former car dealer, flipped a 16-year Democrat seat to represent Ohio, helping tip the Senate to a Republican majority.

With spending that hit $500 million, his race against incumbent Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, was the most expensive Senate race this year and one of the most expensive in U.S. history.

Moreno, 57, who was born in Colombia, will be the first Latino to represent Ohio in the Senate.

"We worked really hard," he told Newsmax.

"We had a record amount of negative ads attacking me. But between President Trump's endorsement and [Ohio Sen.] J.D. Vance's endorsement and an environment in which we're sick and tired of these forever politicians that say they're going to help working Americans and yet for decades don't, I think they wanted a change. And that's what I represented, an outsider going to D.C. to actually get things done."

