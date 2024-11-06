WATCH TV LIVE

Inflation Fueled Moreno's Stunning Defeat of Ohio's Sen. Brown

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 06 November 2024 01:47 AM EST

In what has to be considered one of the biggest upsets anywhere in 2024, Bernie Moreno — a Colombian-born, self-made multimillionaire car dealer and first-time candidate — unseated Ohio's three-term Democrat senator, Sherrod Brown.

In results nothing short of stunning, Moreno, 57, rolled up a margin of 50.2 % to 46.4% over Brown — a political institution in the Buckeye State who has been in elective office for all but two of the past nearly 50 years.

Although Donald Trump's strong showing (55.2%) in Ohio undoubtedly helped friend and unabashed MAGA Republican Moreno, several Ohio Republicans who spoke to Newsmax attributed his win to the inflation that is hitting hard on middle- and lower-income state residents.

"Inflation in Ohio was front and center," said one Republican from the Columbus area. "People are really struggling here. I see it directly in the grocery store and how people shop. There is great angry undercurrent in the population, and Trump speaks to that anger."

Franklin County (Columbus) GOP Chair Doug Preisse said, "Bernie had all the money he needed. And, well, Sherrod had been in office for 50 years. At some point, you wear out."

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 01:47 AM
