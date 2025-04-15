Tom Fitton to Newsmax: Stonewalled by Bondi, Patel on Epstein Docs

President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, told Newsmax on Tuesday he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Trump Justice Department for the release of the documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein after being stonewalled by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

In late February, Bondi announced the "First Phase of the Declassified Epstein Files." The documents were sparse in their findings. One document, the "Masseuse List Redacted," had every name on its list redacted.

Fitton told "The Chris Salcedo Show" of his FOIA filing, "It was a simple request. We said, 'Give us the Epstein records.'"

"We asked the Justice Department and the FBI also for records and Kash Patel's office and Attorney General Bondi's office for records about that whole screw-up of a release" in February, "where it was revealed that there may have been FBI interference or some other interference in the review of the documents."

Fitton noted that despite giving the authorities ample time to respond as outlined in the law, "We've gotten no response."

"And in my view, this is the best way to get the information to the American people in a trustworthy fashion. Because through the FOIA process, you get the documents, they are required typically to tell you what documents you're not getting — if they're withholding anything, what they're withholding, and why — some detail there, where the records were, where, who did the search, what was searched — all essential to reassure the public that we're getting everything that's possible to be gotten on this Epstein scandal.

"Not only the client list, but, you know, even going back to the circumstances of his death."

In 2019, former senior executive for Israel's Directorate of Military Intelligence, Ari Ben-Menashe, told former CBS News executive producer, Zev Shalev, that it was "impossible" for Epstein to "commit suicide" in his cell at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) because he was in "MCC in New York, same place."

Ben-Menashe went on to add that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell "were blackmailing American and other political figures" for the Israelis.

