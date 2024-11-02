Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Americans Pro-immigration, Anti-invasion

Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, an immigrant from Colombia running against incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told Newsmax Americans are "pro-immigration," but not "pro-invasion."

"I think most Americans are very much pro-immigration; we're not pro-invasion," Moreno told "Saturday Agenda."

"And if you look, even heaven has a gate, right? Heaven has a wall, and it's very restrictive. You know, what doesn't have a gate or a wall? Hell."

Moreno noted that he is in "100%" compliance with former President Donald Trump's position on immigration.

"Let's have a legal immigration system that works for us," Moreno continued. "Welcome people on our terms.

"They learn English. They assimilate. They don't take government benefits. They add to our economy and don't lower wages.

"If you meet those criteria, we're going to welcome you in a legal way, not a lottery, not some crazy system, a way that benefits America in terms of the people that are here," he said.

