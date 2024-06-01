Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: 'Morons' Like Boston Mayor Wu 'Cowering to Left'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is doubling down on anti-policing policies amid a crime wave and former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik warned on Newsmax of the deleterious results to come.

"These things consistently fail, and that's what's going to happen in Boston," Kerik told "America Right Now."

"The craziness of this all is that you still have morons like this mayor in Boston that are going to try it because they're cowering to the left and these Marxist lunatics."

Just look at the empirical evidence after the 2020 defund the police movement waged by the now-exposed Black Lives Matter movement and antifa group that used threats of violence to turn public opinion against law and order, Kerik told guest host Mike Carter.

"Minneapolis was one of the first cities to do this, right? 'We're going to defund, we're going to get rid of, we're going to demilitarize,'" Kerik told Carter. "Their crime rate, their murder rate went through the roof.

"And within six months, they had to start retracting. Within a year, they had to bring back the cops they got rid of. They had to recruit new. They had to institute new laws and policies.

"They had to reverse every single thing — and more than that — they had abolished or attempted to abolish."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com