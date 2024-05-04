Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Root Out Funders of Anti-Israel Unrest

The Biden Justice Department must take a moment out of its busy schedule pursuing Donald Trump or Catholics or school board protesters, and hunt down the funders of the coordinated antisemitic protests on college campuses, former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax.

"We're realizing the more these investigations are going on is that many, a substantial number of the agitators and the people engaging in violence, they're not students at all — they don't belong on those campuses at all," Kerik told "Saturday Agenda."

"And when you look at the material and the equipment and the literature that's being passed out, there's a much more substantial organization behind this movement. Whether it's in Harvard, Columbia, Chicago, L.A. — it doesn't make any difference; it's all the same material."

Kerik added that latter fact exposes a malign operation to stir up unrest and illegal activity in material support for Hamas terrorists — much like the social justice warriors of Black Lives Matter and antifa stirred up unrest during the 2020 presidential election to get Trump.

"Somebody is funding it," Kerik told host Rob Astorino. "Somebody is giving these people the incentives they need to go out there and act like animals, and that's what we're seeing. This is a result of the investigations ongoing."

It is beyond time to bust the political racketeering operations to fund and stoke unrest in America, according to Kerik.

"I think those people have to be targeted — whoever is doing this — and they have to be charged and arrested," Kerik said.

The protesters who cross the line from peaceful protest to destroy property, threaten public safety, disobey the police, or break the law are not protesters but rioters, and they need to be held accountable, Kerik added.

"Lock them up, charge them with felonies, charge them with engaging in violence, and you'll see these numbers in these things start to diminish," he said.

Most of the worst criminal activity in the protests come in Democrat-run eras that are soft on crime and soft on criminals, according to Kerik.

"You have radical DAs that basically support this activity, you have mayors that are radical left-wing mayors, and City Council members that support them," he said. "You know, New York City, a substantial number in New York City Council they're admitted Marxists. So they believe in this kind of garbage.

"This is the same stuff we saw back in the 60s, 70s, and early 80s with the Black Liberation Army, the Black Panther Party, the Weather Underground. It's the same type of movement — except today, it's much more substantial because of social media and the communications networks. They've got to be locked up."

