WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kerik | student protesters | antisemitism | israel

Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: 'No Accountability' Spurs Student Protests

By    |   Saturday, 27 April 2024 11:19 AM EDT

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the governors of other states where college students are protesting are to blame for the escalation of campus protests, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax Saturday.

"I blame this strictly on the leadership of New York City and the governor of New York City and the governors in the states where these campuses are," Kerik said on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"First of all, anybody that engages in violence should be arrested. If [former New York City Mayor] Rudy Giuliani was still in office and I was still the police commissioner in New York City, we mowed down these campuses and all the garbage in them, get everything out, and then lock up anybody that engages in violence.

"These kids are emboldened right by no accountability. There's absolutely none," he continued.

"What we're watching right now is exactly what happened on campuses in the '60s and '70s with the Black Liberation Army, the Black Panther Party, the Weather Underground, the anti-American rhetoric; it's exactly the same.

"Today, they are tolerating it. And in doing so, they're emboldening every one of these idiots that are out there doing this, and the people funding it; the people funding these operations should be locked up for doing so," Kerik said.

Student protests against the Israel-Hamas war continue at universities nationwide, with some demonstrations resulting in clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Students are demanding that universities sever financial ties with Israel and divest from companies they deem complicit in the conflict.

Amid the protests, Jewish students express fear of antisemitism and violence, prompting at least some condemnation from faculty members at several universities. Despite calls for intervention from university presidents, protesters remain resolute in their demands, vowing to persist with their demonstrations.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the governors of other states where college students are protesting are to blame for the escalation of campus protests, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax Saturday.
kerik, student protesters, antisemitism, israel
366
2024-19-27
Saturday, 27 April 2024 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved