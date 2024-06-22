WATCH TV LIVE

Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Biden to Blame for Rapes, Murders

By    |   Saturday, 22 June 2024 10:58 AM EDT

Former New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax Saturday that the recent rapes and murders of U.S. citizens by illegal immigrants are "clearly [President] Joe Biden's fault."

On Thursday, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was extradited from Oklahoma to Maryland to face charges rape and murder charges in the 2023 slaying of Rachel Morin.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a new program to provide legal status and a pathway to U.S. citizenship to approximately 500,000 illegal immigrants married to American citizens. Kerik said that "none of these actions Biden is putting in place" will prevent crime.

"What he's done over the past three years, you got 8 to 10 million people that have come into the country. Venezuela and other countries have emptied out their jails and let these people in. And the only thing that's going to stop this is a mass deportation of the illegals that come into the country."

Kerik said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "should be in prison."

"It's their responsibility. It's their fault that this stuff is going on," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

Kerik was joined by former NYPD detective Michael Sapraicone, who said "41 cop killers" have been released in New York "in the last seven years by people appointed by [former New York Gov.] Andrew Cuomo and [Gov.] Kathy Hochul."

"These families pay for this every day of their life. They're living life sentences when we're releasing people," Sapraicone said.

