Rep. Harris to Newsmax: 'Prison' for AG Garland

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that in light of Attorney General Merrick Garland's refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena, he should be put in "the prison we have in the bottom of the Capitol."

Yesterday, the House Judiciary Committee voted to proceed with an effort to hold Garland in contempt of Congress after the White House blocked access to the audio recording of Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur. Garland had advised Biden that the audio falls within the scope of executive privilege.

Harris said Congress' bringing the charges against Garland is a "function of the separation of powers issue."

"The Justice Department doesn't get to decide when Congress basically indicts you. That's what a contempt of Congress charge is. It's an indictment, and they don't get to pick and choose whether or not to prosecute," he during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If we have to use our prison that we have at the bottom of the Capitol, let's use it," he added.

