WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: merrick garland | house | votes | contempt | congress | stalled | mike johnson

Report: GOP's Contempt Vote of AG Garland Stalled

By    |   Monday, 27 May 2024 09:20 AM EDT

A House GOP effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress is reportedly stalled amid uncertainties about whether there's enough votes to pass the measure.

Two committees last week approved resolutions to censure Garland, The Hill noted, but citing an unnamed source, the outlet reported at least two Republican members have privately said they won't vote for the measure — enough to sink it if House Democrats are unified.

"We're not gonna do it unless we know we can pass it," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told The Hill. "There's more than one" GOP colleague who has reservations. But, he told the outlet, things could change over the Memorial Day holiday as "people figure out how to get comfortable with it."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has called the vote timing a "calendar issue," but the The Hill reported leadership typically schedules votes on such matters coming out of committee, while they still have momentum.

The issue has been complicated by a rowdy May 15 meeting in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., insulted Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett's fake eyelashes.

"I mean, the whole country was looking at Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about fake eyelashes, but nobody was focused at all on their outlandish claim that the Attorney General of the United States is in contempt of Congress," Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin complained, The Hill reported.

The move to hold Garland in contempt was triggered by his refusal to turn over audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Lawmakers have a transcript of the interview, but Biden claimed executive privilege over the tapes.

"We're entitled to have that tape, bottom line," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The Hill.

"The prosecutor made a decision not to prosecute because he said [Biden] wasn't mentally up to the trial — I'm using my own words," Bacon said. "So we should know what's on that tape because that's an important thing. We have an election going on."

If leadership brings the contempt resolution to the floor when it returns from the Memorial Day break, it will happen within days of Garland's June 4 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, The Hill noted.

"The case is as compelling as it gets," House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., told The Hill. "So I'm all for doing it. And I think it's gonna happen as soon as we come back," he added. "I'm for doing it as soon as possible."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A House GOP effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress is reportedly stalled amid uncertainties about whether there's enough votes to pass the measure.
merrick garland, house, votes, contempt, congress, stalled, mike johnson, joe biden
410
2024-20-27
Monday, 27 May 2024 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved