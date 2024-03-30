×
Tags: ben carson | nypd | jonathan diller | police

Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Bring Back Respect for the Police'

By    |   Saturday, 30 March 2024 01:58 PM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson, speaking out on Newsmax Saturday while slain New York City Police officer Jonathan Diller was being laid to rest in Massapequa, New York, called on the nation to bring back respect for police officers and the sacrifices they make. 

"Those people who are protesting against police brutality and various things which do occur, but it is very, very limited, they don't realize the contribution that police make to the harmony that goes on in our society," Carson, a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and a professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, told Newsmax "Saturday Report" host Rita Crosby. 

"Can you imagine just 24 or 48 hours with no police?" he added. "Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue? These people should be honored, if not paid high amounts of money. They put their lives on the line all the time. We need to bring back respect for the police."

Diller, 31, a three-year veteran of the specialized Community Response Team, was shot Monday during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. 

He leaves behind his widow, Stephanie, and their 1-year-old son, Ryan. 

Carson on Saturday also discussed the upcoming presidential election and noted the dwindling support among Black voters for President Joe Biden and the growing support for former President Donald Trump.

"Black people obviously have eyes and ears and a brain just like everybody else. And they're saying there's less food on the table, less gas in the gas tank, and more wild criminals roaming in their neighborhoods who aren't being prosecuted," said Carson.

"People who are coming in illegally are being put ahead of them in line. I think people don't like that, and I think they have a right to question their loyalties in that situation."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Saturday, 30 March 2024 01:58 PM
