Trump Pays Respects to Slain NYPD Officer

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday paid his respects to New York Police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed on duty earlier this week.

Trump attended Diller's wake at Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island.

"What happened is such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing," Trump said outside the funeral home on a rainy afternoon as police officers stood behind him, "and it's happening all too often, and we're just not going to let it happen. We just can't."

Trump mentioned the alleged shooter and his alleged accomplice.

"They don't learn because they don't respect," the former president said. "The police are the greatest people we have. There's nothing and there's nobody like 'em, and this should never happen.

"We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do because this is not working. This is happening too often."

Trump was joined by Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

"I want to thank Bruce and all of the people that have worked so hard to make this area beautiful and safe," Trump said.

"It's an honor to be here. And again, I want to just thank all of you folks for allowing this, and Bruce, thank you. Bruce has been a friend of mine for a long time. He's done an incredible job out here."



The 31-year-old Diller, a three-year veteran of the specialized Community Response Team, was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.

Diller leaves behind a wife, Stephanie, and 1-year-old son, Ryan.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to post a tribute to Diller.

"Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of highly decorated NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, whose life was taken by a murderous career criminal yesterday during a traffic stop in Queens," Trump wrote.

"The 'thug' in question has 21 prior arrests and just recently got out of prison — he NEVER should have been let back out on the streets. To Officer Diller's family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!"