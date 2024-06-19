Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden's Decline Puts Us in Danger

You don’t have to be a brain surgeon to see President Joe Biden has significant cognitive issues, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Carson, who ran for president in 2016 and was secretary for Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration, told "Newsline" it is disturbing watching Biden be pushed out in public despite his apparent decline.

"We know the people around him know it, we know his family knows," said Carson, who reportedly is on the shortlist to be Doanld Trump’s running mate in November. "His wife knows it and yet they still push him forward, recognizing the danger that it puts us in as a nation."

Carson pointed out that as commander in chief, Biden oversees the nuclear codes and our military.

"He's in charge of the safety of our population. Really?" Carson said incredulously. "I mean, would you even want this guy driving the school bus that your child was on? This is a serious issue."

Carson said he believes Biden’s decline is leading people toward the Republican Party.

"Anyone who would put the danger of our nation on the back burner and put their political fortunes on the front burner is not your friend," Carson said. "It's not somebody that you want to get behind."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com