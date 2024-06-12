WATCH TV LIVE

Ben Carson to Newsmax: GOP Has 'Deep Bench'

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 03:24 PM EDT

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is focused on helping to reelect former President Donald Trump, despite talk he might a Republican candidate for vice president.

Trump told a New York reporter last month that Carson is among the "many people that would do a really fantastic job," as his vice president, and Politico reported last week that the Trump campaign sent out requests for vetting records to Carson and several other potential vice presidential candidates.

"I've talked to him about a lot of things, but not specifically about that," Carson told Wednesday's "Wake Up America."

"It's an important decision," he said, adding, but "right now, the most important thing is getting him in office, making sure that we have people with logic and common sense heading up our country, because we're in a very precarious situation right now, and we have other countries in the world that want to do us harm."

Carson went on to criticize the "open southern border with all kinds of people coming in," and the "economic situations that are completely the fault of policies that have been put in place" by the Biden administration.

"All of these things need to be addressed with the kind of leadership that we experienced in the previous administration," Carson said.

When asked who would be best suited to help Trump get reelected as his running mate, Carson said "the wonderful thing about the Republican Party this year is we have a deep bench."

"We have a lot of people and virtually anybody, to be honest with you, would do a better job than what we're seeing right now on behalf of the president and the vice president."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 03:24 PM
