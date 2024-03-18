×
Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Probe Silent on Security

By    |   Monday, 18 March 2024 10:52 PM EDT

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that although the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 was partially tasked with finding "security failures" at the U.S. Capitol that day, they were "basically silent on it."

Loudermilk, who serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight, said a primary focus of the investigation into Jan. 6 was to help make the Capitol safer. Yet, it was clear to him that the committee was only interested in framing former President Donald Trump and sticking to their "single narrative."

"We highlighted that the name Donald Trump was listed 1,900 times in the report but pipe bomb was only listed five times. So, that tells you where their priorities were in this report," he said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

On Sunday, Trump lashed out via Truth Social at former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in response to allegations that the Jan. 6 Committee destroyed and withheld key pieces of evidence saying, "She should go to jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!"

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


