Trump Opens Ohio Rally With Salute to Jan. 6 'Hostages'

In a new wrinkle to his presidential campaign rallies Saturday in Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump opened with a salute to the Jan. 6 "hostages," a term that has caused consternation among Democrats and their liberal media allies.

"You see the spirit from the hostages, and that's what they are: hostages," Trump told a rally that aired live and in its entirely on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "They've been treated terribly and very unfairly. And you know that and everybody knows that."

The rally began with the Pledge of Allegiance, as repeated by the Washington, D.C., jail that has housed the Jan. 6 defendants that have yet to have been prosecuted — and uncharged in some cases.

"We're going to be working on that soon as the first day we get into office," Trump said. "We're going to save our country. We're going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots — and they were unbelievable patriots — and are you see[ing] the spirit? Just cheering.

"They're cheering while they're doing that, and they did that in prison. And it's a disgrace in my opinion."

