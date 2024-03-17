Trump: Liz Cheney, Jan. 6 Committee 'Should Go to Jail'

The House has opened a new investigation into Jan. 6 — this time addressing the potential lies of omission by the now-defunct, Democrat-picked, anti-Trump Jan. 6 committee — and former President Donald Trump is making a bold new call.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., rejected by her state in the 2022 midterm election, should face prosecution amid allegations of having destroyed evidence and omitting details from the committee's final report that refuted allegations made against Trump, the former president declared Sunday morning.

"She should go to jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's remark was in reply to a Just the News report that said Cheney sat in on the deposition of a Secret Service agent that delivered a first-hand account of Trump in the limo that left the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, taking Trump to the White House instead of the Capitol as he had promised his supporters.

Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, brought before the House Jan. 6 select committee with the urging of Cheney to turn on Trump, had claimed she heard Secret Service agents talking about Trump getting into a physical exchange with Secret Service, even trying to grab the wheel of the presidential limo from the back seat.

"The driver testified that he specifically refuted the version of events as recounted by Hutchinson," the report released by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., as chair of the House Administration subcommittee on Jan. 6, reported. "The driver of the SUV testified that he 'did not see him reach [redacted]. [President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel.

"I didn't see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all.'"

Cassidy's testimony was already on shaky ground, as the report was second hand knowledge. Called hearsay, it's usually not permitted in in court proceedings as evidence.

But, it was good enough for Democrats and two anti-Trump members on the committee, Cheney and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Both were voted out of office as the committee's activities ended when Republicans regained the House majority.

With the GOP taking over, the committee admittedly deleted all evidence from their investigation, which Trump and Republicans are arguing is political malfeasance, if not potential obstruction of justice.

"Chairperson Thompson admitted that the Select Committee did not preserve hundreds of video recordings made by the Select Committee during transcribed interviews and depositions," the report stated.

"Additionally, the Select Committee selectively interviewed certain witnesses and publicly released their testimony before interviewing other witnesses who may have provided contradictory testimony."