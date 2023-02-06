Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: 'Investigation' Needed for DirecTV Dropping Newsmax

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Monday there needs to be an investigation into DirecTV and its parent company AT&T for dropping conservative networks like Newsmax and OAN.

"I think this is concerning, and Gov. [Ron] DeSantis has said, and I agree with him, clearly this needs to be looked at," Moody told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It needs to be delved into because if we keep seeing conservative news network after conservative news network dropped, and there isn't some investigation to determine what was the true meaning and intent in that, it really restricts people being able to view that.

"It really does limit that competition and diversity of viewpoints."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

This week DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

Moody also said she does not believe the decision was financially based, and the networks were dropped after Democrats sent a letter to Big Tech platforms.

"There are federal statutes and regulations that are meant to ensure competition and diversity of viewpoint," she said. "You can claim this is a business decision. I know that is thrown around a lot.

"But when you look historically at when these networks began getting dropped, it was after this swell of public opinion that was demanding they be dropped because in some instances, if you remember, it was because they were spreading COVID-19 'misinformation.'

"Fast forward, to a year later, and so much of that is being changed with what we're hearing and what's being reported on."

