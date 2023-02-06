Trump: AT&T Dropped Newsmax for 'Political Reasons'

Former President Donald Trump accused AT&T DirecTV of removing Newsmax "for political reasons" from its platforms just two weeks ago.

"I think it's a disgrace," Trump said of AT&T's action during an interview with "The Todd Starnes Show" Monday afternoon.

Trump's comments to Starnes follow his harsh criticism last month after AT&T DirecTV removed Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes.

"This disgusting move comes after 'deplatforming' OAN last year," Trump posted on his Truth Social almost two weeks ago, referring to AT&T's removal of the conservative channel in April.

"The Radical Left seems to have taken over the mind and soul of AT&T," Trump added to his post.

In his comments to Starnes, Trump said politics was the real reason behind AT&T's decision to cancel Newsmax, the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

"This was done for political reasons, and they're going to end up winning that," Trump said, predicting Newsmax would prevail against AT&T.

Trump praised Newsmax as "really a true conservative voice," adding, "What DirecTV — and that's AT&T — did, I think it's deplorable."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

This week DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

Trump noted the hypocrisy, telling Starnes, "I think its deplorable . . . it shouldn't be allowed."

The former president continued: "Newsmax did well in the ratings, so they actually took something off that was actually doing well in the ratings, as opposed to other shows that don't."

Soon after OAN was deplatformed last year, Trump called on supporters to boycott DirecTV as well as AT&T services, including cell phones and wireless services.

Trump repeated his call for a boycott after Newsmax was dropped, reminding supporters to cancel DirecTV and AT&T products.

"Newsmax has done a fantastic job," Trump said. "Chris Ruddy and the rest of them, they're great people, and they deserve better. I can tell you that."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.