Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: DirecTV Clearly 'Wrong,' Irresponsible

AT&T DirecTV might not be acting outside the law, but taking Newsmax off its television service is "wrong" and irresponsible to "good citizenship" in an America with free speech, according to Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"I can't imagine one of my former students, sitting there and saying, 'Oh, this is a good thing; well, let's just take Newsmax and deny them all these abilities and keep people from seeing them; that sounds like the marketplace of ideas' — no, it doesn't!" Dershowitz told Monday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"Whether it's legal or illegal — and that's obviously something that would be looked into — it's just wrong as a matter of policy, as a matter of responsibility, to matter of good citizenship."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

This week DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

"Well, clearly, they used economic reasons as a cover for political reasons," Dershowitz told Van Susteren. "The only two stations that they bumped are two relatively conservative: Newsmax has kind of centrist-conservative, and the other one that's much more hard-right conservative.

"Anybody who believes that this was purely an economic decision should buy a bridge in Brooklyn."

AT&T DirecTV "ought to reconsider and put Newsmax back on," according to Dershowitz.

"This clearly at least had elements of partisan and ideological and political bias directed at stations that don't adhere to the views of the company, so I think it's just wrong," he continued. "And there have been some very good letters sent, some very good statements made, and I hope they'll reconsider.

"The important thing is to have the marketplace of ideas open, and I think they ought to reconsider and put Newsmax back on and let the viewers decide what they want to watch — not some corporate suits make that decision."

Van Susteren noted the chilling of corporate legal counsels not standing up to woke cancel-culture activism, and Dershowitz noted lawyers "are terrified" of standing up to their corporate owners, particularly when it comes to silencing pro-Donald Trump speech.

"Well, general counsel today, and lawyers in general, are terrified to do anything that's perceived as supporting Trump or people on the right," Dershowitz added. "Lawyers have been punished repeatedly for doing that, and lawyers want to make sure that they can continue to make a business.

"And so I do think that there's been an enormous pressure placed on lawyers to follow the narrative of the left, rather than make a fair assessment."

DirecTV has issued a statement it wants Newsmax back on its service, but only on its terms, and Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said there has been no negotiation and no flexibility in its refusal to pay even a small carriage fee that would amount to as little as $1 per DirecTV customer per year.

"I think there's room for negotiation; I think there's room for a compromise: To the extent that they claim its economic, you know, they can address the economic issues and make an offer," Dershowitz said.

"But to the extent it's logical and political, of course, they're going to be stubborn because you know today in America, there's no compromising ideological, political, and partisan views.

"So I hope they will sit down with the right people and make this make this happen."

Dershowitz also noted Newsmax has been a reliable source for pro-Jewish and Israel news that viewers do not get on other cable TV networks, citing a letter "by major, major leaders of the Jewish community."

"They say, 'Look, Newsmax has always been extremely fair to Israel at a time when many other networks are not, and by taking Newsmax off the air, you're making it hard for the American people to get a fair assessment of policies in Israel and policies toward the Jewish community,'" Dershowitz lamented.

"And we know that in a growing time of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, it shouldn't be cutting off one media that presents the issues in quite a fair way."

