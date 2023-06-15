Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Hearings Bringing Mayorkas' Impeachment

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has "willfully and knowingly violated the law" on immigration and a congressional investigation launched this week will likely lead to his impeachment, former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Hopefully what Chairman Mark Green [R-Tenn.,] is doing is going to have an impact," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He embarked yesterday on a series of five hearings that are going to investigate the colossal disaster at our borders that's been led by Secretary Mayorkas."

Green, who chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security, on Wednesday announced the launch of an oversight investigation into Mayorkas and released a preliminary report describing "dereliction of duty."

"He's lied to the American people in Congress over and over again," Morgan said. "He's abandoned his oath. He's abused his authority [and] he's refused to enforce the law."

Morgan added that he applauds Green's action, even if it's "long overdue and it should have started months ago."

"But I think at the end of this five-step process, what you're going to see is a report from Chairman Green that recommends the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas," said Morgan.

Morgan said that according to congressional rules, the House Judiciary Committee has the power to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

After the hearings are completed, Morgan said, "There's probably going to be a report that's a couple of hundred pages long, and [Green's] going to hand that over to Chairman [Jim] Jordan of the Judiciary Committee, where he's going to recommend impeachment."

Morgan said he believes the case for Mayorkas' impeachment has been made over the past 28 months since President Joe Biden has been in office.

"But I get Mark Green's process here," said Morgan. "I can't disagree that he needs to make the case to the American people. ... This isn't about policy differences that Democrats want to portray.

"This is about specific actions that Secretary Mayorkas has taken that have absolutely jeopardized our nation's sovereignty and national security. I think that report is going to be very informative. It's going to be very critical for our ability to move forward."

Morgan also commended Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for calling out the administration this week over more than 80,000 migrant children who are reportedly unaccounted for in the U.S.

"Thank God for Senator Hawley," said Morgan. "He's continued to highlight this. That's why I say this isn't about policy."

Morgan added that Mayorkas, as secretary, is "part of one of the largest world's largest human trafficking of unaccompanied minors that we've ever seen."

