Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Dem Antisemitism Made Shapiro Unacceptable

Widespread antisemitism among current Democrats made the party's most logical choice for a vice presidential candidate, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, an unacceptable option, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Josh Shapiro was a choice that you could have said, 'yea, he's young, he's got a lot of great ideas, he's very articulate,' but he's Jewish," Huckabee told "Wake Up America," lamenting that "in today's Democrat Party the antisemitism that runs the Democrats, the anti-Israel [sentiment] is just so overwhelming that he would be unacceptable."

The former Arkansas governor emphasized this is "disturbing to me as somebody who is very strongly for the alliance that our country has with Israel, because of its strategic value. And it's ridiculous, it's sad — and quite frankly borders on xenophobia and racism, to borrow a couple of terms from the Democrats — to be this against the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

Regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Huckabee stressed, when you make prominent progressives "Bernie Sanders and AOC and Ilhan Omar happy, you just better recheck what you're thinking, because these people do not believe in the America that most of us have grown up with, embraced, loved, and want to pass on to future generations.

"These people truly want to transform America into a socialist country."

Huckabee declared emphatically, "if you want to strip us of our freedom, turn to socialism. This is when government becomes God. And, quite frankly, I've got a God. I don't need the government to become my God."

Huckabee said, if a Harris-Walz ticket wins the election, "we are in real trouble as a country, the world is in trouble."

As policies that are far left of the average American's views, Huckabee pointed to the pair's views on abortion rights and benefits they want to expand to illegal migrants.

Huckabee would recommend to the Republican ticket to "focus more on the policies that both Harris and Walz have supported" and to hammer home the reminder, "in every single box that you check, Donald Trump's presidency was better for the average American and working class" person than it is in the current administration.

