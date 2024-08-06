Rep. Emmer to Newsmax: Walz Is 'a Gift to Republicans'

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate "is a gift to Republicans."

Earlier on Tuesday, Harris selected Walz over other potential Democrat contenders Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Emmer said that being from Minnesota as well, he's witnessed first-hand the polices of Walz and how he has "turned Minnesota into a liberal wasteland under his leadership."

"Our taxes have skyrocketed. Violent crime is at record highs, and Minnesota families are worse off. We didn't even get into the $8 billion in new taxes and fees he charged Minnesotans after he blew a $17.5 billion surplus. He supported taxpayer-funded college and taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants," he said during an appearance on "Newsline."

The GOP Majority Whip said that the American people will soon learn how Walz is "a left-wing radical."

"This guy stood alongside rioters who burned Minneapolis to the ground. He failed to deploy the National Guard until it was too late, despite a request from the mayor of Minneapolis. Under this guy's leadership, Minnesota has seen a 20% reduction in our police force. So, to your point, we need to be talking about his radical views," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com