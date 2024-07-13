Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Adversaries 'Look at Us as Weak'

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Saturday that China, Russia, and North Korea "look at us as weak," due to what he called President Joe Biden's obvious mental decline and inability to project stretch internationally.

On Thursday, Biden made a verbal gaffe while attending the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., when he referred to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin." D'Esposito said during an appearance on "Saturday Report" that when Biden makes "these disastrous mistakes," our enemies are "laughing" at us.

"President [Ronald] Reagan said it best: We can achieve peace through strength. And Joe Biden has done exactly the opposite, he said.

"I mean, what we're seeing in his administration is turmoil. And it's simply based on the fact that our foreign adversaries — those who are looking to cause harm to the United States of America — see us as weak."

D'Esposito said one has to ask: If former President Donald Trump had been in office, "would we allow a Chinese spy balloon to come across the entire United States of America? Do we think that under President Trump, Hamas would have attacked Israel on October 7th? Do we think that Putin would continue to move into Ukraine?"

America is neither respected nor feared under the current administration, he said.

"What they're seeing now is they're seeing a president who's literally not only pandering to the far left and the progressives in their party, but they're pandering to these world leaders who want to cause harm to the United States of America."

