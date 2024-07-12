WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: Whole World Paid Attention to Biden's NATO Summit Gaffes

Friday, 12 July 2024 06:26 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday that the whole world had paid attention to U.S. President Joe Biden's slips of the tongue at a NATO summit a day earlier, but said it was for U.S. voters, not Russia, to determine the U.S. presidential candidates' prospects.

The Kremlin was commenting after Biden misspoke and incorrectly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin before correcting himself.

In another slip, Biden also wrongly called his Republican rival Donald Trump his vice-president, who is Kamala Harris.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow had noted Biden's slips along with the rest of the world but said: "It's not our topic. It's a topic for the U.S. Let American voters determine the chances of the (presidential) candidates."

Peskov said however that the Kremlin had taken note of what it called disrespectful comments Biden had made about Putin.

"For us this was unacceptable. It (such behavior) does not make an American head of state look good," said Peskov.

Biden said he had made the slip over Zelenskyy's name because he was "so focused on beating Putin."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


