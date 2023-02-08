Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden a 'Big, Fat Liar' With SOTU Claims

Rep. Andy Biggs shared with Newsmax one notable thought he had during Tuesday's State of the Union address, coinciding with President Joe Biden accusing Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare:

"What a big, fat liar!"

"I can't think of a single Republican who said, 'Let's go after Social Security and Medicare,'" lamented the Arizona Republican, while appearing on "National Report" with fellow Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. "He just made that up. He couldn't give you a name. He [said] just contact my office."

Regarding the president's claims, Biggs said Biden "can't give you a plan because there is no plan that does that. Nobody's talking about that. But the one thing he's not talking about is that he wants a $4 trillion increase in the debt ceiling over the next two years, so we go from $31.4 trillion to $35 trillion in national spending.

"... Maybe you need to say if you're going to get social welfare and you're capable of working, there should be a work requirement," Biggs continued. "He doesn't want to do any of that stuff. He just believes money grows on trees."

Meanwhile, Burchett said he thinks Biden is "living in a fantasyland," one that's apparently full of "unicorn and rainbows and this money is going to shower down, and we've got these evil corporations that are making profits."

It's also fantasy, according to Burchett, that the Biden administration would target only billionaires and tiered taxes with 81,000 new IRS agents, provided by the omnibus spending bill which passed in December — when Democrats still held the House majority.

"My liberal friends back home were texting me, saying I am so embarrassed about what this guy's saying because the math doesn't work," said Burchett of Biden. "It wasn't even new math. I don't know what kind of math he was using, but there's not enough hidden money out there for him to even claim that it's out there. It was totally bogus."

Burchett added that his Tennessee constituents work hard for their money and don't trust the government, and "this is a very exact reason why."

"The president got up there and lied," said Burchett. "He tries to scare our seniors and disabled folks. That's the classic line every time. 'They're going to shut the government down.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!