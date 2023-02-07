Trump's 'Real State of the Union': 'Crisis, Calamity, and Disaster'

Former President Donald Trump has delivered his "real State of the Union" in a counterpoint to President Joe Biden's Tuesday night address, releasing a video in which he laments a nation facing "crisis, calamity, and disaster" but also vows to "reverse" it all.

Trump excoriated Biden on myriad issues: the border, drug trafficking, crime, inflation, energy, liberal indoctrination and others that are "leading us to the brink of World War III."

"And, on top of all of that, he's the most corrupt president in American history, and it's not even close," Trump said in his two-minute response, which aired on Newsmax. "But the good news is we're going to reverse every single crisis, calamity and disaster that Joe Biden has created.

"I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making American great again. We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America first."

Many of his remarks echoed 2020 campaign predictions for a Biden America. But Trump placed particular emphasis, on Biden purportedly weaponizing justice by using the Justice Department to probe political opponents, and on the recent dustup over the president's handling of classified documents.

"Joe Biden's Justice Department — and I'm a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents," Trump said, adding a veiled reference to government pressure on Big Tech to silence dissent and criticism of his administration. "His administration is waging war on free speech."

Newsmax has been embroiled in the latter issue after being deplatformed by AT&T DirecTV last month. And Trump came to the conservative news outlet's defense this week, denouncing the takedown as a result of politics, not economics.

Trump also saved some of his strongest SOTU rebuttal remarks for situation at the southern border, where administration critics have blasted Biden for allowing largely unfettered immigrant crossings, emboldening Mexican drug cartels and human traffickers.

"Here's the real State of the Union," Trump said. "Over the past two years under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across out southern border.

"Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars for smuggling poison to kill our people, to kill our children."

After a 2020 campaign set against the backdrop of George Floyd protests and Democrats' defund-the-police efforts, Biden has doubled down on being soft on criminals and victimizing innocent Americans, Trump maintained. "Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave, and under Biden the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country."

Finally, Trump blasted Biden for victimizing Americans in the wallet, at the supermarket, and at the gas pumps.

"Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century," Trump said. "Real wages are down 21 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before. And the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year."

