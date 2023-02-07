Sanders' GOP Response: Dems Follow 'False Idols' as Americans Lose Freedoms

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying she is skeptical of pretty much the whole thing.

"Being a mom to three young children taught me not to believe every story I hear, so forgive me for not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden," Sanders said in the live address from the Arkansas Governor's Mansion in Little Rock.

"From out-of-control inflation and violent crime to the dangerous border crisis and threat from China," Sanders said, "Biden and the Democrats have failed you."

Pointing to their many differences, Sanders moved on to the trans rights movement saying, "I’m the first woman to lead my state. He’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is."

Republicans have been fighting against trans atheletes born male competing against girls and women in sports.

The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left, Sanders said, "The choice is between normal or crazy, and it's wrong" Sanders said. "It is time for a new generation of Republican leadership."

"Upon taking office just a few weeks ago I signed executive orrders to ban CRT, racism, and indoctrination in our schools, eliminate the use of the derogatory term 'Latinx' in our government, repealed COVID orders and said never again to authoritarian mandates and shutdowns," she said.

Biden proposed new "billionaire' tax" in his speech while urging Republicans, who now hold the majority in the House of Representatives to work to unite the country. Sanders hit on those topics, blaming Democrats for the lack the country's divisions.

"In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country," she said.

"And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," Sanders said. "Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight."

"Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols … all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is — your freedom of speech," she added.

Sanders criticized calls from the left to to “defund the police,” and what she called allowing "violent criminals roam free, while law-abiding families live in fear."

She slammed him on the border crisis domestically and on foreign policy from Afghanistan to Ukraine to North Korea to Iran.

"President Biden’s weakness puts our nation and the world at risk," she said "And the President’s refusal to stand up to China, our most formidable adversary, is dangerous and unacceptable.

"President Biden is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies, and defend our people. He is unfit to serve as commander in chief," she said.

"Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities. Where jobs are abundant, and paychecks are rising," she said. "Where the freedom our veterans shed their blood to defend is the birthright of every man, woman and child."