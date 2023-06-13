Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Time to Impeach Biden, Harris Because 'Enough Is Enough'

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Tuesday that while there's a "litany of things" that could be mentioned, he drafted articles of impeachment for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris because former President Donald Trump's federal indictment crossed a line.

"Writing articles of impeachment is not something that you do lightly, but when we see the weaponization of the Justice Department against President Trump, enough is enough," Ogles said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "The American people want to know that there's a group of us out here willing to fight for truth and justice.

"The Biden administration, the Biden family, year over year, has taken bribes from entities in foreign governments. We have the bank records, we know the bank account numbers, and yet there's no investigation."

He continued: "Meanwhile, you have the Justice Department raiding the president's [Trump's] home. Keep in mind there's cameras there, there's security there, there's Secret Service there, it's in a secure facility. And yet Biden himself had records in his home garage that were unattended."

The Tennessee congressman said that Republican members of Congress "are tired of the status quo."

"They're tired of this government being weaponized against Americans, and this is us setting the record straight, saying that you can't continue to treat Americans this way," he said. "If a former president of the United States can face the type of political persecution that he has, if he's not safe, neither are you and I, and that should scare the living daylights out of you."

In one of the articles of impeachment, Ogles criticized the Biden administration's handling of the southern border, and the congressman said Tuesday that the United States is being flooded by not just illegal immigrants, but also illicit drugs.

"There's a litany of things that we could talk about, but if you look at 2020 and 2021, the age bracket of 18-45, there were more deaths from fentanyl than cancer, COVID, suicide, and so this is an atrocity," he said. "If you go back to the Obama administration, 1,000 crossings a day, or 30,000 a month, would be considered a crisis, right? We're seeing 300,000 a month, 250,000 to 300,000 has become the norm.

"Our streets have been flooded with illegal immigrants, with fentanyl, and this is a dereliction of duty from the president, from the vice president, from [Homeland Security Director Alejandro] Mayorkas and every one of us knows someone in our community that's been affected by an overdose, a death from fentanyl."

"What has this administration done?" he continued. "They claim to have a border plan, they claim to have a security plan.

"Meanwhile, thanks to Congressman [Mark] Green, the chairman of Homeland Security [Committee], it has come forward that five of our sectors on the southern border are not in control of the United States of America but by the Mexican cartels. This is embarrassing that this president is in charge of our foreign policy and our borders."

