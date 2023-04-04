Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Impeach Blinken, Mayorkas

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., called for the impeachment of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense; Antony Blinken, secretary of state; and Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security secretary.

He made his comments in a Tuesday interview on the Newsmax show: "John Bachman Now."

"They should all be impeached for dereliction of duty and for violation of federal law at the border," he said.

"Every single day at the southern border, our federal laws that Congress passed are intentionally and deliberately being violated. And they need to be held accountable for that."

He also remarked on an NBC News report that the Chinese spy balloon had gathered intelligence from sensitive U.S. military sites, despite efforts by the U.S. to block it.

"It obviously confirms what Republicans have been saying all along," he said. "It was a Chinese spy balloon. We knew it was collecting sensitive information. We knew it was surveilling the United States. It went over sensitive sites.

"To say it wasn’t gathering intelligence information and communications, it’s just lying to the American people. And now again we know the truth. And, again the Biden administration is lying to the American people.

"And we [Republicans] would be fully able to investigate this and get more information. At least be a stopgap for all these horrible foreign policy decisions that this administration is making. Look, we know the Biden administration is compromised.

"Look at the amount of money that has been transferred to Hunter Biden by the Chinese Communist Party. We now have facts and evidence that the big guy was taking a 10% cut off all of that. And you have that, and a committee that is investigating all of that. The Oversight Committee is diving deep into all the information they are collecting. But it takes time to do that. We’ve only been in power for about two or three months."

