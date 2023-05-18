Rep. Greene Adds Biden to Articles of Impeachment List

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has issued a flurry of articles of impeachment, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and now vows to add President Joe Biden.

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Greene told reporters in a news conference Thursday.

"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately six million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived Border Patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country. And his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as is required by law."

Unlike the other articles of impeachment above, Greene's text to impeach Biden was not released publicly, but she appeared to be reading the charges in the news conference.

Greene told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" later Thursday that "impeachment is the tool we've been given" to "basically fire people who are not doing their job."

She cited a Rasmussen Reports poll that noted 71% of Republican voters "want Joe Biden impeached" and 53% of all Americans "believe that he is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors."

"That is staggering," Greene told host John Bachman. "But the one that is shocking and very telling is even 35% of Democrat voters believe that Joe Biden is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors."

At the news conference, Greene blamed Biden's border policies for the deadly fentanyl crisis that has killed "around 300 Americans every single day."

"These aren't just Americans, these are people's family members," Greene continued. "These are their sons, their daughters, their brothers, their sisters, their mothers, their fathers, their cousins, aunts, and uncles. These are American families."

White House spokesman Ian Sams rejected Greene's articles as a "shameless sideshow political stunt" and a "trolling" of the president, using the Democrats' "extreme MAGA" trope to smear their political opposition."

"Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over 'national security' while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she 'would've been armed' and 'would have won' the Jan. 6 insurrection if only she'd been in charge of it?" Sams wrote in a statement.

"The president is focused on what's important to the American people, like preventing House Republicans' default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks."

Greene said her impeachment list has Mayorkas and Wray as the most impeachable of her targets, adding she "explained the reasons I was doing this" and "they didn't tell me not to do — they just asked me questions about the method, about the legality and things pertaining to the Constitution."

"I have great respect for Republican leadership, and I want to work with my colleagues in the conference," Greene said.

