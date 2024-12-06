Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Trump's Picks From Congress Well Qualified

President-elect Donald Trump picked several current and former members of Congress to join his cabinet, and Rep. Andy Harris told Newsmax they are all well-qualified to advance Trump's agenda.

"I can understand the hesitation of the deep state or those on the left at accepting them," the Maryland Republican said Friday on "Wake Up America." "But it's because they're so highly qualified and they're going to break up the deep state."

Harris, who has been vocal about the status of the U.S. education system, also said he'd like to see Linda McMahon, Trump's nominee for education secretary, bring about change.

"First of all, we have to go look at the woke universities and make sure we're not subsidizing them and the other thing we have to do is ask why our primary and secondary systems are failing in the global competition for education," said Harris. "The answer is school choice. We clearly have to allow for school choice."

Harris, who chairs the GOP Doctors Caucus, which helps develop patient-centered health care policy, also on Friday praised two other Trump picks: Jay Bhattacharya to head the National Institute of Health and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head Health and Human Services.

"The fact of the matter is that America is getting sicker, not healthier," Harris said. "We know that we have to make major changes to our nutrition system. We have to reexamine how we allow drugs to come to market. Again, we have to review top to bottom why America is getting sicker, not healthier."

Harris further on Friday said he sat in on meetings Thursday with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the leaders of Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and said he found what was said to be "fascinating."

"Elon Musk has it right, " Harris said. "This is not a democracy. We live in a bureaucracy, not a democracy where unelected bureaucrats are in charge of our lives, and if you don't believe that, go down to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

"The bottom line is that America is tired of bureaucrats running this country because this is a country supposed to be for the people, by the people, and of the people. It's not. It's for and by and of the bureaucrats right now."

Harris also praised Musk and Ramaswamy as "two of the smartest people I have ever met."

"They are quick learners," Harris said. "They understand how Washington goes on. They have an understanding of how Congress works. They have an understanding of, again, how this deep state is going to need to be broken up."

