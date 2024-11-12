Trump Selections for New Administration

As President-elect Donald Trump nears inauguration for his second administration, he has announced several individuals for key positions. Among them are:
Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles
Deputy Chief of Staff: Dan Scavino
Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: Stephen Miller
Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs: James Blair
Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel: Taylor Budowich
Assistant to the President/Director of Communications: Steve Cheung
Assistant to the President/Director of the Presidential Personnel Office: Sergio Gor
Assistant to the President/Staff Secretary: William Owen Scharff
National Security Adviser: Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.
White House Counsel: William Joseph McGinley
White House Press Secretary: Karoline Leavitt
Attorney General: Pam Bondi
Secretary of State: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Secretary of the Department of Defense: Pete Hegseth
Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem
Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services: Robert. F. Kennedy Jr.
Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins
Secretary of the Department of the Interior/Chairman, White House Council of National Energy: Doug Burgum
Secretary of the Department of Energy/Member, White House Council of National Energy: Chris Wright
Secretary of the Department of Transportation: Sean Duffy
Secretary of the Department of Commerce: Howard Lutnick
Secretary of the Department of Education: Linda McMahon
Secretary of the Department of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins
Secretary of the Department of Labor: Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.
Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development: Scott Turner
Secretary of the Department of the Treasury: Scott Bessent
Immigration/Border Protection: Tom Homan
Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe
Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation: Kash Patel
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency: Lee Zeldin
Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol: Monica Crowley
Ambassador to the United Nations: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee
Ambassador to Canada: Pete Hoekstra
Ambassador to France: Charles Kushner
Ambassador to Britain: Warren A. Stephens
Ambassador to NATO: Matthew G. Whitaker
Special Envoy to the Middle East: Steven C. Witkoff
Special Envoy to Ukraine-Russia: Keith Kellogg
Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs: Massad Boulos
Special Presidential Envoy on Hostage Affairs: Adam BoehlerDepartment of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy
Counsel, Department of Government Efficiency: William Joseph McGinley
Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission: Brendan Carr
U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York: Jay Clayton
Deputy Attorney General: Todd Blanche
Deputy Attorney General for Antitrust Division: Gail Slater
Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General: Emil Bove
Solicitor General: Dean John Sauer
Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Dr. Mehmet Oz
Director of Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought
Surgeon General: Janette Nesheiwat
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Dave Weldon
Assistant to the President, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser: Alex Wong
Deputy Assistant to the President, Senior Director for Counterterrorism: Sebastian Gorka
Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration: Marty Makary
Director of National Institutes of Health: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services: Jim O'Neill
Director of White House Domestic Policy Council: Vince Haley
Trade Representative: Jamieson Greer
Director of the White House National Economic Council: Kevin Hassett
Secretary of the Navy: John Phelan
Secretary of the Army: Daniel P. Driscoll
Administator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Jared Isaacman
Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing: Peter Navarro
Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission: Paul Atkins
