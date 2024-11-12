Trump Selections for New Administration

As President-elect Donald Trump nears inauguration for his second administration, he has announced several individuals for key positions. Among them are:

Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles

Deputy Chief of Staff: Dan Scavino

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: Stephen Miller

Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs: James Blair

Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel: Taylor Budowich

Assistant to the President/Director of Communications: Steve Cheung

Assistant to the President/Director of the Presidential Personnel Office: Sergio Gor

Assistant to the President/Staff Secretary: William Owen Scharff

National Security Adviser: Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

White House Counsel: William Joseph McGinley

White House Press Secretary: Karoline Leavitt

Attorney General: Pam Bondi

Secretary of State: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Secretary of the Department of Defense: Pete Hegseth

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services: Robert. F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins

Secretary of the Department of the Interior/Chairman, White House Council of National Energy: Doug Burgum

Secretary of the Department of Energy/Member, White House Council of National Energy: Chris Wright

Secretary of the Department of Transportation: Sean Duffy

Secretary of the Department of Commerce: Howard Lutnick

Secretary of the Department of Education: Linda McMahon

Secretary of the Department of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins

Secretary of the Department of Labor: Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development: Scott Turner

Secretary of the Department of the Treasury: Scott Bessent

Immigration/Border Protection: Tom Homan

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation: Kash Patel

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency: Lee Zeldin

Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol: Monica Crowley

Ambassador to the United Nations: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

Ambassador to Canada: Pete Hoekstra

Ambassador to France: Charles Kushner

Ambassador to Britain: Warren A. Stephens

Ambassador to NATO: Matthew G. Whitaker

Special Envoy to the Middle East: Steven C. Witkoff

Special Envoy to Ukraine-Russia: Keith Kellogg

Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs: Massad Boulos

Special Presidential Envoy on Hostage Affairs: Adam BoehlerDepartment of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy

Counsel, Department of Government Efficiency: William Joseph McGinley

Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission: Brendan Carr

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York: Jay Clayton

Deputy Attorney General: Todd Blanche

Deputy Attorney General for Antitrust Division: Gail Slater

Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General: Emil Bove

Solicitor General: Dean John Sauer

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Dr. Mehmet Oz

Director of Office of Management and Budget: Russell Vought

Surgeon General: Janette Nesheiwat

Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Dave Weldon

Assistant to the President, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser: Alex Wong

Deputy Assistant to the President, Senior Director for Counterterrorism: Sebastian Gorka

Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration: Marty Makary

Director of National Institutes of Health: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya



Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services: Jim O'Neill

Director of White House Domestic Policy Council: Vince Haley

Trade Representative: Jamieson Greer

Director of the White House National Economic Council: Kevin Hassett

Secretary of the Navy: John Phelan

Secretary of the Army: Daniel P. Driscoll

Administator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Jared Isaacman

Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing: Peter Navarro

Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission: Paul Atkins