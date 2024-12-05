Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Trump Has Earned Right to Nominees

As President-elect Donald Trump readies his America first agenda, some of his Cabinet picks have come under intense scrutiny from senators within his own party. Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, has been met with criticism from six GOP senators who have publicly indicated they are not comfortable supporting him.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump has "earned the right to make his nominees and they are America first patriots."

"And they deserve to join his Cabinet and actually work with him to enact an America first agenda. So the senators have their right under the Constitution to advise and consent, but they need to remember that the voters who sent them there are the voters who sent Donald Trump and the Cabinet of his choosing, and we expect results," Cline said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Among those most publicly skeptical of Hegseth is Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who has said she's not quite ready to vote yes.

"The president is standing by Hegseth, a Bronze Star recipient, 20-year veteran," Cline said, calling out the Republican senators who voted for President Joe Biden's pick of Lloyd Austin for secretary of defense.

"I think a lot of senators would like to have that vote back for Lloyd Austin, but I think that those who stand by that vote need to also stand by President Trump and his choice for his Cabinet," Cline added.

