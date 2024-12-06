WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | pete hegseth | defense secretary | nomination | winner | support | media

Trump Says Defense Nominee Hegseth a 'Winner'

By    |   Friday, 06 December 2024 09:54 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump says Pete Hegseth "is a winner" who has received "strong and deep" support despite mainstream media reports the defense secretary nominee faces an uphill battle to be confirmed by the Senate.

According to media reports this week, Hegseth's nomination is in jeopardy due to allegations about his personal and professional life. It even was reported that Trump had zeroed in on several potential candidates to replace the Army veteran and TV personality.

Trump on Friday said he is sticking with Hegseth.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe," Trump posted on Truth Social. "He was a great student – Princeton/Harvard educated – with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

Also on Friday, The Guardian reported that Trump aides have told the president-elect's transition team that they haven't found three Republican senators who are "categorically opposed" to Hegseth's confirmation.

Hegseth has been meeting with senators this week in efforts to secure confirmation votes amid allegations of sexual assault and a problematic drinking habit.

At the Capitol on Wednesday, Hegseth said he spoke with Trump, who encouraged him to "keep going, keep fighting."

Hegseth wrote a Wednesday opinion column for The Wall Street Journal to ostensibly set the record straight and to fight against a "manufactured media takedown."

"I look forward to an honest confirmation hearing with our distinguished senators — not a show trial in the press," he wrote.

It was reported this week that Trump was considering replacing Hegseth with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a veteran who also has been mentioned as a possible defense secretary nominee, signaled Thursday that she isn't ready to support Hegseth, Politico reported.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President-elect Donald Trump says Pete Hegseth "is a winner" who has received "strong and deep" support despite mainstream media reports the defense secretary nominee faces an uphill battle to be confirmed by the Senate.
donald trump, pete hegseth, defense secretary, nomination, winner, support, media, senate
325
2024-54-06
Friday, 06 December 2024 09:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved