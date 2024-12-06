Trump Says Defense Nominee Hegseth a 'Winner'

President-elect Donald Trump says Pete Hegseth "is a winner" who has received "strong and deep" support despite mainstream media reports the defense secretary nominee faces an uphill battle to be confirmed by the Senate.

According to media reports this week, Hegseth's nomination is in jeopardy due to allegations about his personal and professional life. It even was reported that Trump had zeroed in on several potential candidates to replace the Army veteran and TV personality.

Trump on Friday said he is sticking with Hegseth.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe," Trump posted on Truth Social. "He was a great student – Princeton/Harvard educated – with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

Also on Friday, The Guardian reported that Trump aides have told the president-elect's transition team that they haven't found three Republican senators who are "categorically opposed" to Hegseth's confirmation.

Hegseth has been meeting with senators this week in efforts to secure confirmation votes amid allegations of sexual assault and a problematic drinking habit.

At the Capitol on Wednesday, Hegseth said he spoke with Trump, who encouraged him to "keep going, keep fighting."

Hegseth wrote a Wednesday opinion column for The Wall Street Journal to ostensibly set the record straight and to fight against a "manufactured media takedown."

"I look forward to an honest confirmation hearing with our distinguished senators — not a show trial in the press," he wrote.

It was reported this week that Trump was considering replacing Hegseth with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a veteran who also has been mentioned as a possible defense secretary nominee, signaled Thursday that she isn't ready to support Hegseth, Politico reported.