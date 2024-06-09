Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hunter, James Biden Lied to Protect President

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his brother, James Biden, lied to protect the president from the "corruption and influence-peddling" schemes that were happening, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Sunday.

Biggs also said calls from top GOP leaders seeking criminal referrals on claims that they made false statements while testifying before Congress were appropriate.

"The family itself made somewhere north of $20 million, looking more like $35 million, including false loans that were made," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Those were their motivations for not giving us the whole truth."

Biggs added that the criminal violations would involve making false statements to Congress, as well as committing perjury while under oath.

For example, Hunter Biden testified that he had no interest in one of the overseas banking accounts when instead, he and his family were receiving money, said Biggs.

"There is a whole litany of examples where he's being less than truthful," he added. "Then you've got Jim Biden, the president's brother, who under oath said that he had never spoken for instance with Tony Bobulinski … yet we have text messages, we've seen the information on the phone from Tony Bobulinski confirming this. So you actually have direct lying going on. That's our allegation, and so to prosecute we have to refer that to the Department of Justice."

Meanwhile, he said he's "skeptical and cynical" about whether the DOJ will return charges against Hunter or James Biden, considering their track record.

"[Special Counsel] David Weiss, ultimately with pressure from Congress, brought the gun charges against Hunter Biden but don't forget that they tried to set aside some of those tax charges as well," Biggs said.

Biggs also Sunday commented on the conviction of former President Donald Trump in New York City, after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

"He's going to have to come clean on how much influence the Biden White House had in prosecuting Donald Trump," said Biggs. "He's going to have to come clean on the fact that the Feds and Alvin Bragg himself refused to prosecute these charges and allegations until the White House actually stepped in."

Biggs noted that Bragg brought in ​​Matthew Colangelo, one of the lead prosecutors in the Trump case who had also been with the DOJ before the Trump case.

Bragg will "obfuscate," the congressman said, "when the reality is these are some of the most bogus charges that you'll find. I want him to testify about how [they] got the jury instructions that were so convoluted … that's where we're going to go with Alvin Bragg."

