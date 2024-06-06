Napolitano to Newsmax: 'Mountain of Evidence' Hunter Was Drug User

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Thursday that "the government has a mountain of evidence" that Hunter Biden was a known drug user at the time he acquired a gun.

Earlier Thursday, his former lover testified that the president's son introduced her to crack cocaine and she had begged him to go into treatment for his addiction. Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is on trial in Wilmington, Delaware, on accusations of lying about his drug addiction on paperwork he used to purchase a gun.

"The evidence this morning from his former paramour is that he was a druggie that introduced her to the drugs and was regularly using this stuff at the time. He said he was not a druggie. Slam dunk," Napolitano said on "Newsline."

Napolitano, senior legal analyst for Newsmax, also noted that although it was confirmed that the infamous Hunter Biden laptop was legitimate, "nothing will happen" to the 51 intelligence officers who signed a letter saying it had the appearance of Russian disinformation.

Napolitano also commented on the election interference case in Georgia involving former President Donald Trump.

"The fact that they have stopped the proceedings tells me they're going to review everything from soup to nuts," Napolitano said.

An appeals court on Wednesday halted the case against Trump while it reviews the lower court's ruling to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case. Trump and his co-defendants had tried to get Willis removed from the case saying her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest.

"There will be no trial in this case before Election Day," Napolitano said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: https://www.newsmaxplus.com/"> NewsmaxPlus.com