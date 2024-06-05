House GOP Leaders Make Criminal Referrals Against Bidens

The heads of three key House committees Wednesday forwarded criminal referrals to the Department of Justice to recommend that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and the president's brother, James Biden, face criminal charges of lying to Congress during the ongoing House impeachment investigation into the president.

The referrals claim that Hunter and Joe Biden made false statements that implicate the president's knowledge about his role in influence peddling schemes as part of a calculated effort to shield him from the inquiry, according to documents obtained by Newsmax.

The referrals were made by House Committee Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.; House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.,

"Our investigation has revealed President Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world," reads the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden in Delaware.

"Despite this record of evidence, President Biden continues to lie to the American people about his involvement in these influence-peddling schemes. It appears making false statements runs in the Biden family."

The letter further states that the committee caught the president's son and brother making "blatant lies" to Congress.

"This is not the end of our efforts to hold the Bidens accountable; it's only the beginning," Comer said in a statement. "Lying to Congress is a serious crime with serious consequences. Both Hunter and James Biden did just that. They lied to cover up President Biden's involvement in their family's international influence-peddling schemes that have generated millions of dollars."

Jordan added: "These criminal referrals are a reflection of criminal wrongdoing by the Biden family, and the Department of Justice must take steps to hold the Bidens accountable."

The international schemes, the chairmen said, have generated more than $18 million for the Biden family and associated companies, but more than $27 million when payments to business associates are included.

Another $8 million in loans, much of which were not repaid, have been connected to Hunter Biden and James Biden, but the committees have not identified services that would warrant such payments.

"President Biden claims no one is above the law," the lawmakers said in their statement. "We will soon see his Department of Justice put that principle to the test. Congress cannot allow anyone, not even the president's son or his brother, to stand in the way of its oversight of the executive branch or deny the American people the accountability they deserve."

Further, they said IRS whistleblowers have provided evidence that Hunter Biden lied to Congress when being deposed in February.

"Lying to Congress to impede an ongoing congressional investigation is a serious crime," Smith said. "If the Department of Justice fails to act on our criminal referral and hold Hunter Biden accountable, they will once again be telling the American people there are two tiers of justice in this country. One for the wealthy and politically connected, and one for everyone else."

The documentation further claims that Hunter Biden lied about holding a position with Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), which received millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities.

The entities then met with Joe Biden, who at the time was vice-president, the referral claims.

"After deposing Hunter Biden, the Committees obtained documents showing Hunter Biden represented that he was the corporate secretary of RSB," the statement said.

In addition, Hunter Biden told a "entirely fictitious account" about threatening text messages he was sending a Chinese business partner while invoking his father as being present.

He said he sent the threat to an unrelated individual but documents from Ways and Means show where the threats were sent. After that, the chairmen said, Hunter Biden's Chinese business partners wired millions of dollars to his company, with a portion of the money traced to the president's bank account.

Newsmax sought comment from White House sources concerning the chairmens' demands.