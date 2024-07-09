Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Trump Lying Low as Dems Squabble

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he thinks former President Donald Trump is lying low to let the Democrats publicly fight over the future of President Joe Biden.

"I think that's the way to deal with it," Biggs said on "National Report."

House and Senate Democrats gathered in the nation's capital Tuesday to hold separate meetings on the viability of Biden's bid for reelection. Many from within the party have called for the president to step down after his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27.

As Democrat infighting over Biden escalates, Trump has been noticeably absent from the fray.

Biggs said "there is great dissension" among the rank and file of the Democratic Party and that it's on full display in Washington, D.C.

"They may have had a couple people publicly on their way in [to the Democrats' meeting] say, Yeah, I'm all in for Joe Biden, but, believe me, on the floor of the House, there's some dissension that's going on, on how they're going to deal with President Biden."

Biggs also commented on a letter released by White House Physician Kevin O'Connor detailing Biden's visits with a neurologist.

"I think that Dr. O'Connor's letter saying that the president's only seen a neurologist three times over the last three years is inaccurate with the information that we've received, which indicates that he has seen a neurologist much more frequently than that, much more recently than that," Biggs said. "So, I think it's cause for concern, and we should really take a good look at it.

"Now, part of the problem, of course, is Dr. O'Connor is a longtime family friend. He's a business associate as well, and that certainly gives the appearance of conflict of interest. If there's not a real conflict, there certainly is the appearance of conflict between the physician and his patient."

Biggs said that if O'Connor is subpoenaed by Congress and provides testimony, lawmakers are hoping to find out if "there's more to the story."

"The reality is, this physician was actually giving financial and medical advice to the family and apparently looks like might have even been in a financial arrangement with the president's brother, Jim, with this failed healthcare company," Biggs said.

"We've all seen the videos, we've all seen a lot going on over the last three years with President Biden that made us all wonder about his mental acuity. So, we want to know, was he [O'Connor] deliberately gaslighting the American people about the health of our president?"

