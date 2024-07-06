Trump Trolls Biden, Says He Should Stay in Race

Former President Donald Trump, trolling President Joe Biden on social media Saturday, said he should "continue his campaign of American Destruction."

Trump, in a tongue-in-cheek post Saturday on his Truth Social account the morning after Biden's prime-time ABC News interview, called on "Crooked Joe Biden" to "Ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far-reaching campaign" and be "Sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate."

This means, Trump said, that Biden can continue his campaign to "MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN" by "selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women's sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more."

His post comes as calls from Democrats are growing for Biden to drop out of the race in favor of another to run against Trump's bid for the White House.

Friday, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he wants to assemble fellow Democrat senators to convey their concerns about Biden's ability to defeat Trump in November.

"Like many other people in Washington and across the country, Sen. Warner believes these are critical days for the president’s campaign, and he has made that clear to the White House," Warner spokeswoman Rachel Cohen told The Washington Post in a statement.

Biden remains defiant amid calls for him to step away from the race following his debate struggles against Trump, and among further concerns about his age and capabilities.

After taping the ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden said he is "completely" ruling out dropping out of the race.