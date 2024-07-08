WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: parkinsons | joe biden | white house | cognitive test

Expert on Parkinson's Visited White House Eight Times

By    |   Monday, 08 July 2024 03:06 PM EDT

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over eight months last summer, meeting with President Joe Biden's physician, according to visitor logs.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist and Parkinson's disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Biden's top doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17. Cannard has worked at Walter Reed for close to 20 years and is cited as being a "neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit," according to his LinkedIn profile.

It is unknown if Cannard was at the White House because of the president or having unrelated meetings with the White House medical team.

"A wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds," Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said in a statement to The New York Times.

Cannard previously visited the White House numerous times during the Obama administration.

Bates told the Times Biden is seen by a neurologist once a year and has shown no signs of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is a neurological condition that causes a gradual loss of nerve cells in the brain, resulting in various symptoms such as tremors, slowness, and stiffness of the limbs. The disease can also manifest in decreased facial expressions, soft speech, and postural instability, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

O'Connor has previously declared the president "fit for duty" and has not ordered any cognitive testing. Biden has declined to undergo an independent cognitive test.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over eight months last summer, meeting with President Joe Biden's physician, according to visitor logs.
parkinsons, joe biden, white house, cognitive test
264
2024-06-08
Monday, 08 July 2024 03:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved