Trump Campaign Lays Off Biden After Debate

Former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has remained mostly silent about his recent debate against President Joe Biden, which sparked a flurry of calls for Biden to step aside as the presumptive Democrat nominee.

Although Biden has come under tremendous pressure to step aside and allow another candidate to receive the nomination, Trump's campaign has declined to hone in on Biden's ongoing difficulties.

"When your opponent is blowing himself up, don't interrupt ... There's no reason to insert yourself in that conversation," former Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, who previously led the House GOP campaign arm, told The Hill. "The discipline is smart on this topic, and he's done a good job at that."

He added, "Nobody in the Democratic Party cares about what Trump thinks whether Biden's the candidate, so why talk? I'm glad to see he's learned from 2020 because he wasn't very disciplined then. I think it speaks to him learning from the past."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., added that Trump is "slowly" becoming "more and more disciplined in public," noting that the former president has extended an "olive branch" to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., despite clashing with him in the past.

"What you're seeing is a complete different approach and leadership style" from Trump, Mullin added.

"How hard could he really go on Joe Biden, because people did start feeling sorry for him?" the senator continued. "At some point, if he goes too hard, it's almost like he's acting like a bully, and he's already been accused of that before.

"So he kind of does have to dial it down because there's no question that something's completely off mentally with Biden."